February 2, 1976 - October 27, 2018
HOUSTON—Ben Creech, 42, of Houston, TX died Friday evening, October 27, 2018.
He is Survived by his wife Andrea Witt Creech and their daughter Bridgette Lillian Creech, his son Crowley Barryn Creech and Crowley's Mom Kimberly Garciduenas, his parents William H (Bill) Creech and Miriam B Creech, his brothers Robert W. Creech, Matthew F. Creech, and Jonathan A. Creech.
Ben graduated from Clear Lake High school. Ben served in the US Navy before 9/11. He worked in various roles in Restaurant Operations and Information Technology. He enjoyed cycling, skateboarding, playing music, and being with his children.
Memorial Services will be held at Crowder Funeral Home, convenient to both Houston and Galveston, TX.
Food, Flowers and prayers are welcome or donations in memory of Benjamin Ernest Creech at the Benefit Concert that is being planned for 11/18.
