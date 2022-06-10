FRIENDSWOOD, TX — Yvonne Milner Kitchel entered Heaven’s gate June 8, 2022, at the age of 83 years. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many. She was proud to be a seventh generation Texan.
Yvonne was born August 12, 1938 in Baytown, Texas to Lawrence and Katherine “Kitty” Milner. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in the class of 1956. She attended Texas Christian University and was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. She returned to Baytown to work for Humble Oil Refining Company.
Yvonne was introduced to Wayne Kay Kitchel by her dad and Kenneth Kitchel. Yvonne and Wayne, the love of her life, were married October 22, 1960. They made their homes in Baytown, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Friendswood. They were blessed with three children-Kimberly Kay, Lawrence Kenneth, and Jonathan Wayne.
While in Friendswood, Yvonne began a career in real estate that lasted over thirty-five years. During that time, she was twice recognized as realtor of the year. She served as President of the Bay Area Board of Realtors, was associated with O’Farrell Realty, co-owner of K.E.Y. Realtors and Bailey Kitchel Realtors and mentored many future real estate agents.
Yvonne and Wayne were members of the Friendswood United Methodist Church and always involved in their children’s activities. Her God, family, and friends were the priorities in her life.
Yvonne was predeceased by her husband of fifty-four years, Wayne Kay Kitchel, her parents Lawrence and Kitty Milner, and her in-laws Kenneth and Vera Kitchel.
She is survived by her daughter Kim Banker and husband Bryan of Sugar Land, son Larry Kitchel and wife Nancy of Galveston, and son Jon Kitchel and wife Angela of Friendswood. Yvonne is survived by grandchildren Blair Banker and Scott Barnhill of Houston, Kyle Banker of Sugar Land, Emma Kitchel of Los Angeles, California, Jackson Kitchel of Galveston, Cole Kitchel and wife Sammy of College Station, Claire Kitchel of Houston and fiancé Dylan Daniels of Arlington, and special 2021 blessing, great granddaughter Norah June Barnhill. Also, she is survived by sisters Dianne Milner of Baytown and Jerri Copeland and husband Calvin of Beach City, brother-in-law Kenneth Lee Kitchel of Galveston and many nieces, nephews, cousins as well as a host of friends who all agree she lived a “fabulous life.”
Visitation will be held at Navarre Funeral Home in Baytown, 2444 Rollingbrook Drive at 10 AM on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 with services following at 11 AM. Following the services, a committal service will occur at 12:30 PM at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas 77521.
In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society www.cancer.org or the charity of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.navarrefuneralhome.com for the Kitchel family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.