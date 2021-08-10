Billy Childs

ALVIN — Billy Jack "Jackie" Childs, 86 years old, of Alvin, Texas, passed away peacefully August 8, 2021. He was born January 16, 1935 to Robert and Alice Childs in El Dorado, Arkansas.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Yvonne Boudreaux Childs, sister June Childs Plumstead and husband Chuck, daughters Jacqueline Childs Rogers and Jamie Childs Girdley and husband Rusty, sons Joe Childs and wife Katheryn and Terry Childs and wife Karen, grandchildren Billy Jack Gates, Megan Gates Pope, Colton Davis, Jerod Childs, and Jana Childs Parker and husband Billy, and great-grandchildren Addisson Pope, Jaiden Pope, Brayden Gates, Leighan Parker, and Billy Parker. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Jackie graduated from La Marque High School in 1954 where he played football, basketball, and baseball. He was a member of the Southwest Football Officials Association Houston Chapter for many years calling high school and junior college football games.
After graduation he went to work for Monsanto Chemical Company in their Instrumentation Department. From there he founded Southern Instrument and Valve Company in Texas City where he was CEO/Owner for 34 years.
Jackie was very involved in the following: TC/LM Chamber of Commerce - President, SFISD Board of Directors, Director Union Planters Bank, CAD Galveston County Board of Directors, Houston Livestock and Rodeo Lifetime Member, Outstanding Galveston County Businessman of the Year, and a member of the Quarter Horse Association for many years.
He was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church of Alvin. He was a rancher and an avid horseman. He had ranches in Normangee, TX, Cuero, TX, Santa Fe, TX, and Alvin, TX.
While in Cuero, TX he was President of the Dewitt Medical Foundation on the Cuero Development Board- doing all of these things while doing what he truly enjoyed, raising and showing Quarter horses, raising and racing dogs at Gulf Greyhound Park, collecting his amazing antique cars, and watching the Houston Astros and Houston Rockets.
His wishes were to be cremated and any expression of sympathy addressed to St. Jude Children's Hospital. A memorial will be held at a later date.
A special thanks goes out to:
- Assisted Hands Home Care
- The Cottages in Clear Lake
- Divinity Hospice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.