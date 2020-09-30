Marion was born March 19, 1928 in Damon, Texas, Brazoria County, to Heinrich and Sophie Wruck. Her ancestor emigrated from German colonies in the Bessarabia Region of Russia looking for a better land. They left at a time of war, political unrest, and religious persecution coming to settle on farm and ranch land in North Dakota. Marion’s father was born in North Dakota in 1896; her mother was 15 years old when she came to the U.S. in 1910. Her parents left North Dakota in 1915 to start their own lives together in Texas.
With a family of 6 children, her parents kept busy: with a meat market and mercantile store (for which her mother sewed and crocheted many items); the local mail route; her dad being the tax assessor/collector; raising cattle, hogs, chickens, and sometimes sheep on 350 acres of land; cultivating a fruit orchard (with her mom always having many delicious jellies on the shelf); and a huge vegetable garden. Her parents always supplied milk and butter to the local community (especially the Lutheran pastor’s family). Marion always had her own horse and had the pleasant task of walking the cows home on time.
Childhood was uncomplicated; however, each child was expected to perform definite responsibilities. The three girls were required to learn to cook, and that they did, along with other skills.
Marion’s education was in the Damon and Freeport schools, with graduation from Freeport High School. That was followed by attendance at Durham’s Business College in Houston, receiving an executive secretarial certification. These skills she happily put to use for over more than 28 years in the workforce and then in volunteering for St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in New Braunfels, as well as others.
Marion loved meeting people; working in the evangelism areas of her churches; flower gardening; travel; and camping. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were a love of her life and she always held them close to her heart! She and husband Standley loved to travel and were always ready to strike out for points unknown. They managed to see all fifty United States (and parts of Canada) first in tents and then with a series of travel trailers. They travelled outside the U.S. on a number of tours: to Germany (and Martin Luther country), England, Ireland, Scotland, Norway, and on a Mediterranean cruise for their 50th Anniversary.
A baptized Lutheran, Marion so enjoyed music and sang in many church choirs. She also played church organs or pianos from the age of 13 (once playing for a local Baptist Revival) and frequently travelled as a young person with the Lutheran minister to the various churches he served in their small rural community. She even played an old pump organ at a small Lutheran church that she and her husband Standley visited on vacation. The minister asked for volunteers and she stepped up! Many family holidays included songs around the piano with the requisite sing-alongs. Marion served on many church boards and committees and always maintained a strong faith in God all her life.
She met the love of her life, Standley, and they married August 20, 1949 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Freeport, Texas, with Reverend Arnold Windecker officiating. Happily married for 57 years, they were an extraordinary example of a beautiful shared life and love.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Heinrich and Sophie; her brothers Merle, Gerhardt, and Harvey; her sisters Martha and Annetta; her son Alan Edward King; and her beloved husband, Standley King. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Sasson and husband Richard, and son Irven King and wife Vicki; seven grandchildren (and spouses), Colleen (and John David), Kristin, John Standley, Austin (and Susanna), Tyler, Travis, and Carson; and three great-grandchildren, Harrison, Caitlin, Richard Garrett, and Georgia Rose; as well as a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and their families.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546 (281) 992-7200 with Rev. Jim Bass officiating.
Thank you for being a part of her life.
