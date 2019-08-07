Rita Ann Kovacevich Higgins, 71, passed away at her home on August 5, 2019. She was born in Galveston on October 16, 1947 to Dan and Nathalie Kovacevich.
She retired from GISD and the Galveston Yacht Basin. Her children and grandchildren were the most important part of her life. She was the best nana ever! She also loved spending time with her horses.
Rita was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, John B. “Jack” Higgins, Jr.
Survivors include her son, John B. “Jack” Higgins, III and his wife Casey; son, Danny Higgins; grandchildren, Emily Higgins and Sunny Jo Higgins, their mother Misty Higgins, Jackson Higgins, Harper Jo Higgins and Adrian “Ace” Higgins; sisters, Diane Kovacevich and Suzanne Cagnola; niece, Jennifer Greer/ Barron; nephew, Mason Cagnola; sister-in-law, Jackquelynn “LuLu” Higgins, as well as very special friend, Cindy Bertothy, and numerous other relatives.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Barr, Larry Bulaich, Norman Bulaich, Mason Cagnola, Pat Kearney and Danny Popovich.
A graveside service will be held Friday, August 9th at 10:30 a.m. at the Serbian Orthodox Cemetery - 3014 61st, Galveston. Life Celebration to follow at the Serbian Orthodox Church Hall - 4109 Ave L.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Galveston Island Humane Society, Hospice or an organization of your choice.
Special thanks to Father Tom Colyandro for the beautiful blessings during Rita’s illness.
