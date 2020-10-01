Crystal Angelita Sierra, 33, passed away on September 12,2020. Crystal was born to Mona and Steve Sierra.
She was preceded in death by her father Stephen Sierra and aunts Cindy Galicia and Celeste Ybarra. She is survived by her mother Mona Sierra, daughter Mia and Anastasia Sierra, sister Julia Sierra, brother Tony and Stephen Sierra and numerous family and friends.
Service will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 1010 35th St. Galveston Texas 77550 on October 3, 2020, visitation will be at 10am with service following at 11am.
