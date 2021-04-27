February 4, 1930 — April 24, 2021
GALVESTON — Robert G. “Bob” Bisbey, age 91, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at his home in Galveston. He was born in Galveston on February 4, 1930. A second generation B.O.I., he lived his entire life on the island, except for the four years he attended Southwestern University in Georgetown. He graduated in 1950 with a Business Administration degree, then moved home to Galveston, where he worked as a insurance and real estate agent/Certified Master Broker until his retirement in 2008.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Blacker Bisbey, mother, Margaret Lemley Bisbey, brother, Herbert Blacker Bisbey, Jr. and beloved wife of 51 years, Virginia Frank Bisbey, who passed away in 2002.
He is survived by his sweetheart and best friend, Lela Richard of Galveston; son Blair Bisbey and fiancee Ellen Hopkins of Brookeland, TX; daughter Marlee Bisbey of Tucson, AZ; grandsons Brandon Bisbey and wife Catalina of Evanston, IL, Blake Bisbey and wife Cameron of Keller, TX and Russell Bisbey and wife Amanda of New Braunfels, TX; and great-grandchildren Madison Bisbey, 8, Alicia Bisbey-Rincon, 6, Cooper Bisbey, 17 months, and Avery Bisbey, 10 months.
A celebration of his life will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home in Galveston on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and reception following at his favorite restaurant, Gaido’s, in the Pelican Club.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Shriners Burns Hospital in Galveston.
