Samuel Mayo
TEXAS CITY—Samuel Mayo, 65, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
Troy Glen Junius Turner
DICKINSON—Troy Glen Junius Turner, 21, of Dickinson, Texas passed away Saturday, July 6, Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com
Ambroise James Kerlegan
TEXAS CITY—Ambroise James Kerlegan, 66, of Texas City, Texas passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com
Ernest Lee Lewis, III
TEXAS CITY—Ernest Lee Lewis III, 26, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Friday July 5, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
