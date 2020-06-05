HOUSTON—
On Friday May 22, 2020, Dee Ann slipped the bonds of pain and chronic illness to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She is whole again.
Born March 23, 1957 in Biloxi, Mississippi, Dee Ann worked to touch the lives of an untold number of people as a registered nurse. She was a devout Christian throughout her life. She enjoyed crocheting, crafting, sewing and accumulating all manner of collectables. She would do anything for anybody, and she dedicated her life to helping others, all while being a loving sister, daughter and grandmother. She was our rock and the hand on our tiller, and we are adrift without her. The void left in our hearts can never be filled as we go on without her but we know she is enjoying her eternal reward and one sweet day we will see her again.
She was preceded in death by her father, Steve Barlow and her sister, Dawn Barlow.
Survivors include her loving husband of 30 years, Charles “Chuck” Nagengast; daughter, Sarah Lucas and husband, Chad; son, Brandon Darby; mother, Anita Llorente; sisters, Debbie Barlow, Diana Barlow, Danna Pearson; grandchildren, Faith, Hope, Josh, Grace, Hannah, Emma, Lily, Elijah, Olivia; 15 nieces and nephews; 11 great-nieces and nephews; fur babies, Bobby, Roxy and Bailey.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
