Jacinto P. Morales, 81, passed away peacefully at his home July 18,2018 after a brief illness.
Jacinto was a native Galvestonian, he enjoyed fishing the Galveston piers, riding his bike through the neighborhood, reading his daily paper over coffee and people watching.
His memory will live on through his wife of 51 years Guadalupe Morales; Children Jacinto Jr., Johnny (Rachel) & Frank Morales (Rachel), Janie Lunsford, Gina Colafrancesco (Richard) & Esther Noble (Michael). Siblings; Anita Ozuna, Sylvia Morgan, Patricia Tavares, Julia Ortiz & Josephine Mejia. Their spouses his grandchildren, great grandchildren and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Manuel & Juanita, brother Johnny and son Anthony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.