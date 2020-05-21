Darell K. Bertrand
ABBEVILLE—Mr. Darell K. Bertrand, 63, passed from this life Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Lafayette. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Carroll Eugene Elfstrom
Carroll Eugene Elfstrom, 85, of Galveston, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Rebeca Lozano Gonzalez
Rebeca Lozano Gonzalez, 87, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Marietta Phillips
SANTA FE—Mrs. Marietta Phillips, 81, passed from this life Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Webster. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.