Gerald Z. Clouser Sr. passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Monday, December 3, 2018.
Viewing will be on Sunday, December 9, 2018, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a rosary being said at 5:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, December 10, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. All services will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic church, located at 1420 31st Street, Galveston, Texas.
Services are under the care of Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave, La Marque, TX, (409) 938-8123.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.