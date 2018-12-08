Mainland Funeral Home

Gerald Z. Clouser Sr. passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Monday, December 3, 2018.

Viewing will be on Sunday, December 9, 2018, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a rosary being said at 5:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, December 10, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. All services will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic church, located at 1420 31st Street, Galveston, Texas.

Services are under the care of Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave, La Marque, TX, (409) 938-8123.

