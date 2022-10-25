Pending services for Wednesday, October 26, 2022 Oct 25, 2022 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leonard GatsonGALVESTON, TX — Leonard Gatson, age 76, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to E.R. Johnson Family Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Leonard Gatson Service Arrangement Galveston Pass Away E.r. Johnson Family Mortuary Tx × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGrowing Houston chain buys Queen's Bar-B-Que; couple buys Santa Fe castleGalveston businessmen injured in crash on BroadwayBaggage follows new Jamaica Beach police chiefGalveston ISD buses, police vehicle involved in wreck on I-45Galveston jury acquits man of aggravated sexual assault of a child chargeOverdose and death from fentanyl on rise in Galveston CountyOne adult killed, nine teens injured in San Leon crashI-45 lanes reopened after crash near La MarqueHOT fight gets hotter after Galveston park board seeks legal opinionMan turns self in after manslaughter indictment CollectionsHarvest Moon Regatta sets sailPaddle-out ceremony honors Ball High School student killed in crash CommentedGuest commentary: Future of abortion rights and others is in our own hands (134) Guest commentary: What kind of America do you want to live in? (89) Love the candidates or not, this election demands action (85) 'Fascism' column was right for all the wrong reasons (56) Guest commentary: My opponent is clueless, especially about who I am (51) Beto O'Rourke is the wrong choice for Texas (50) We do indeed have an 'imbecile in Washington' (47) Galveston ISD must build an eight-lane track (44) Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate (42) Overdose and death from fentanyl on rise in Galveston County (42)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.