The family of James Lester Mason will celebrate his life at 12 Noon on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Faith United Methodist Church, 2205 Avenue G Dickinson, TX, with Pastor Johnnie Simpson officiating. Inurnment will be held in Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Please view full obituary and sign guestbook at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.