Mary Elda Guillory

TEXAS CITY — Mary Guillory was born September 23, 1942 to Audrey and Pearl Bellow in Swords, Louisiana. She met the love of her life, Herbert Guillory, whom she married and shared sixty blessed years with. In their union, they had three children: Devena Guillory Frazier (Dayle), Shontea Guillory Price (Karl) and Herbert Guillory, JR. They also had two beloved grandchildren: Christopher Frazier and Kiara Price and four Godchildren: Judy Valmont Bernard, Patrick Bellow, Robert Bellow and Courtney Sonnier.
Mary was proceeded in death by her parents, Audrey and Pearl Bellow, siblings Whitney Bellow, Lunzy Bellow, Wilmon Bellow, Henry Bellow, Allen Bellow, Phillip Bellow and Julia Joubert. She is survived by three sisters: Ornadell Valmont, Catherine Papillion (Wilson), Ophelia Collins (Donald), one brother, Ferman Bellow, three sister-in-laws: Marjorie Bellow, Geri Fields, Ruby Guillory and one brother-in-law: Linton Guillory.
Mary retired from HEB Grocery Company after thirty years. Her HEB work family were truly a part of her family. She had the exceptional ability to make those she loved feel special; she could instantly make you feel better with her beautiful, welcoming smile.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 9am with a church service to take place at 10am. Services will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church located at 1224 Cedar Dr, La Marque, Texas 77568. Burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
