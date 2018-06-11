Boots Heileman

Papa left us on June 6th 2018, surrounded by many of the people who loved him.
He was born Boots Edward Heileman on October 2, 1927, the third child of Raymond George Dewey Heileman and Helen Louise (née Nowak) Heileman in Elliston, Ohio.
Final arrangements are being handled by Neidecker-LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home. Per Papa’s request, there will be no service held. Memorials may be made to Stein Hospice.
Papa left behind his devoted wife of over 62 years, Bereta Arlene (née Riley) Heileman. Daughters: Boots Anne Heileman of Sebring, FL; Jayne Maree “Roggy” (Henry) Clark of Shelton, WA; Sandra Kay Heileman of Port Clinton, OH. Sons: Michael John (Linda) Heileman; Keith Edward (Jeanette) Heileman, both of Port Clinton; and Glen Franklin (Heather) Heileman of Millersport, OH. Twenty-one grandchildren, thirty-five great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. Siblings: Mabel (Charlie) Brauer, Edward “Dutch” (“Pug”) Heileman, T.J. “Blackie” (Paula) Heileman, Daniel (Charlotte) Heileman, Mary Morse, Joyce (James) Bucher; and Ma’s sister, Marilyn Russell, and brother, Jesse Riley. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: James, William, Samuel and Lake Erie Heileman; grandsons: Joshua & Jacob Steinmetz; and great grandson, Jonah Steinmetz.
Papa always declared he was gonna LIVE until he died. All who knew him throughout his 90 years can attest to that rich, full life of devotion and hard work, fueled by his determination to give his family the best life he could provide. Saying he loved us used to be hard for him, but that love was always demonstrated. When Papa was 10 years old, his father moved their rapidly growing family to southern Texas. From earliest memories he was called upon to help support his many siblings. In his late teens, Papa was the only one who chose to return to Ohio. Living at first in the home of his maternal grandparents, he developed a deep love, respect, and closeness for Grama Nowak that burned in his heart the rest of his days. His Uncle Lester (who also survives him) was four years his senior. They became and remained like close brothers.
There is no pinpointing just when Papa began to display his creativity in design and building. Despite barely having an 8th grade education, he went on to teach himself to draw blueprints and to build houses, barns, etc. After leaving the Nowak home, Papa went to work for and live with the Glen Ritzman family, where he nurtured his lifelong love of horses and learned still more about farming.
In 1949, he married Lois Jane Logan of Fremont, OH and to that union were born daughters, Bootsie and “Rog”. During their brief marriage, Papa worked various factory jobs and did manual labor, ever learning and seeking to improve himself. When they moved to Port Clinton, he was able to begin farming for himself. Next to horses, this was the great passion of his life, and the way he desired to make his living.
In 1951, Papa moved his little family into the old, rundown house on Luchsinger Road, which would remain his home until his death. While endeavoring to become a full-time farmer, he worked at E.O.D./E.A.D., where he met Mama - aka Bobbi, Beadie, Ma. They were married October 15, 1955, worked side-by-side, and raised their four children on that farm.
In addition to his 40 hr./week job and farming, Papa worked on his place and spent eight hours each Sunday morning as janitor at the Island House Hotel in Port Clinton for six years. Yet he always made time for family, friends, his horses and a variety of endeavors.
He became the 9th member of the fledgling Circle 8 Saddle Club and was instrumental in securing their rodeo grounds, as well as building their tower and arena. Papa would say horses were the only hobby he ever had. Many fine equines came and went over the years, but the two who shared his heart were Hot Rod and Boomer. A couple of times through the years, his hobby had to be forsaken in order to support his family; but each return to the saddle was his bliss. He only admitted to himself in very recent years that he should no longer ride, and passed his horses on to his daughter, Sandra.
He continued to be highly involved in the Circle 8 rodeos until they agreed to transfer their support to the new Ottawa County fairgrounds around 1965. Again, Papa threw himself into the development of the fair itself, along with erecting fences and buildings. He served on the Fair Board for 25 years. Babyland remains a visible tribute of his contributions to the success of Ma’s nearly 50 years as a 4-H Advisor. The “Texans” often came to visit Ohio, especially during fair time. Nephews found jobs as Papa’s hired hands on the farm (one even found a wife!), and all forged deep bonds with their uncle/boss.
After share cropping/renting for many years, Papa was able to become the legal owner of his farm in 1969. His definition of that occupation included membership and leadership in many related organizations. He also served as Portage Township Trustee for 12 years. He officially retired eventually, but the reality of the word never existed in his mind. Through the decades, he continued to build or remodel for others, including his sons and Sandra. Another “monument” to this man’s creativity and drive is the lovely subdivision he designed and put in off Luchsinger Road.
Papa, Mama, and their four had always made winter visits to the family down south - fast trips at first during winter break. But over time, especially after retirement, Papa and Ma increased their stays, eventually spending six months of the year away from the cold weather. After the homemade camper shell on the pickup truck, and two 5th wheel campers, they finally bought their 38’ motorhome. For the last 18 years, that RV was home during their time spent mostly in Santa Fe, Texas. Papa would work odd jobs or help relatives with their remodel or upgrade projects.
Only in recent years did their physical problems mean more of just sitting and visiting with the large, close-knit extended Heileman clan. Lots of cards and dominoes were played at their little table. Shared meals, family reunions and non-stop care made those years on Elm Road precious to Papa and Ma. His last years were blessed by the love and care of niece, Debby Efting, and her husband, Bill, and daughter, Rog and her husband, Henry.
One of Papa’s joys these past several years was attending S.C.R.A.P. in Gibsonburg, where he loved serving as shuttle driver from the parking lot. Any excuse to once again take the seat of a John Deere! Our Papa will live on in the hearts of so many upon whose lives he had such an impact - especially Mama’s.
And so in passing, we can almost see his wide smile and hear his frequent farewell to loved ones:
“GOOD-BYE! GOOD LUCK! AND MAY THE GOOD LORD TAKE A LIKIN’ TO YA! “
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.