TEXAS CITY —
Katie Mae Webb was born on November 21, 1939 in Wharton, TX to Sedalia Phillips and Talmon Thompson. She was raised by her grandparents McCoy and Minnie Phillips. Katie graduated from the T. L. Pink High School in Glen Flora, TX in 1958.
She moved to Texas City immediately following graduation, married Julius Ellis Webb. Katie was a faithful member of Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church for sixty-four years where she served in the following ministries: Mission, Music, Sunday School, and the Youth Department. She also volunteered and worked on special outreach committees.
Katie was employed in various capacities: store clerk at Star Furniture in Texa City, TX; operator at Lipton Tea in Galveston, TX, cashier at St. John Hospital in Nassau Bay, TX. After she retired, she worked as a crossing guard for Clear Creek ISD for many years.
The joy of her life was her family and friends. Her home was where most of her family and friend’s gatherings took place. She had a special love for cooking and entertaining. Anyone that met her never forgot her infectious passion for storytelling. She was always the life of every family gathering.
She loved talking on the phone, staying in touch with family and friends, and keeping up with the latest news. She also loved watching classic movies and game shows and was an avid football fan.
Katie’s memories and legacy will always be treasured in the hearts of her children; Jerald Wayne (Elizabeth) Webb, Rupert O’Keith (Brenda) Webb, Troy Ryan (Fawn) Webb; step-children; Karita Robertson (deceased) George Randle, Jr., Koza Lauderdale., Sr. Rochelle Randle; grandchildren, Amber Webb, Randy Webb, Brian Long, Jimmy (Brittany) Nellums, Justin Webb, Troy Billott, Earis Jason Webb, Dominique Antre Webb, Xavier Dazhon Webb, Jabarie Rylan Webb, Jeremy Jaquan Webb; seventeen great-grandchildren, brother; Eurit Phillips of La Marque; sisters, Alice Jean Baker, Texas City TX; Tillie Mae (David) Henson, La Marque, TX; Deloris Faye (Willis) Johnson, Linda Rose (Tommy) Norman of Dallas, TX; Janice Holbert, Texas City, TX; special aunt, Callie West of Texas City, TX ; a host of first cousins reared as sisters and brothers, long-time neighbors and friends Connie and Mary Waddell, and numerous special friends.
At the age of 82, the Lord came and escorted Katie from labor to reward on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Houston, TX. Her work on earth had been done; her victory had been won...Well done, good and faithful servant.
Homegoing services for Katie will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Visitation service will begin at 9:00 0am until 11:00 am. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am. She will be laid to rest following her homegoing services at Hayes Grace Memorial Park, Hitchcock.
