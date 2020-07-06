Cecilia Ann Cornitius Castille, 74, passed away peacefully June 28, 2020 at UTMB in Galveston, TX. of natural causes.
Born in New Boston, TX, she was the daughter of Sylvia Gertrude Cornitius. She grew up in Galveston and attended Galveston schools. She was employed at Walmart Galveston for 16 years, Walmart Kemah for 1 year and Dollar General in Marissa, IL. for 4 years as a department manager. She has been a resident of Texas City for the past 6 years.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Galveston. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bingo, the beach, cooking, coloring and solving cryptograms. She will be remembered for her amazing fried chicken and handmade crafts that she would make for everyone.
She is survived by her children Richie Castille (Jackie), Sylvia Anderwald (Noel Jr), Connie Serrato (Kenneth), Stacy Sanchez (Freddy) and Chris Morgan, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Russell Cornitius (Betty), sister Jane Callahan (Dan), niece/daughter Debbie Jones, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother Sylvia Cornitius, sister Rosemary Strimple, brother Mike Cornitius Sr., and her 4 guardian angels, her sons Danny Paul Castille Jr., Terry Castille, Tim Castille and Chuck Cribbs Jr.
It was her request to donate her body to UTMB Science. Due to Covid-19 a scattering of her ashes will be set at a later date.
Memorial donations/ in lieu of flowers may be made to the Galveston Ronald McDonald House (301 14th St, Galveston, Tx 77550), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) or a charity of your choice.
