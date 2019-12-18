Ms. Sutton passed away on the evening of December 10, 2019 in Nacogdoches.
Graveside services were held at Caledonia Cemetery in Rusk County on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with her nephew, Brett Maisel, officiating.
She was laid to rest alongside her husband Gene. Ms. Sutton was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Maisel of Nacogdoches and a host of nieces and nephews, their families and other relatives.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Texas Home Health-Hospice, 2714 University Drive, Nacogdoches, 75965.
Laird Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.