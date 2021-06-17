Norma Decal Suayan

GALVESTON — Norma "Nini" Suayan—a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend—passed away on June 12, 2021, at age 73. She was born to Narciso and Raymunda Decal on June 7, 1948, in Manila Philippines. She left the Philippines in 1973 to begin a new chapter in Galveston, Texas.
Norma worked as a library clerk at UTMB. She went to St. Mary's hospital to work as a nurses' aide. She then became one of the accounts payable specialists at St. Mary's Hospital until the hospital closed. She moved on to work at Shriners Hospital, also as an accounts payable, until she retired in 2009. She never stopped working; she continued to work as a bookkeeper for a private practice.
Norma was an active member of the Galveston Sto. Nino group and devoted her time serving at the Catholic churches in Galveston. She loved to travel, go to casinos, and spend time with her grandchildren.
Norma was married for 48 years, and is survived by her husband Carlos. She was a loving mother to 3 children: Narciso Suayan (Kate), and Carmelita Suayan Watkins (James). She is also survived by her siblings: Cristina Cabio, Nestor Decal, and Raquel Decal; grandchildren: Christian Suayan, Ashley Suayan, Asia Suayan, Dmitry Suayan, Mason Watkins, Myles Watkins, Olivia Suayan ; and numerous family and friends who loved her very much.
Visitation will be held 5-8pm Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home and Rosary at 6:30 pm. Funeral Service 11:00 am Monday, June 21, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jose Manlongat, Mario Rivera, Brian Suayan, John Suayan, Raymond Decal, and Christian Suayan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.