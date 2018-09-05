January 31, 1957 — September 1, 2018
Vanessa James, 61, of Texas City, Texas was born on January 31, 1957 and passed away on Saturday, September 1, 2018.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 8 at 2:00 p.m., at Word of Faith Christian Life Center, 325 Westward Ave., in La Marque, TX 77568 with Carnes Funeral Home officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, (409) 256-5530.
