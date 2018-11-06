Mrs. Pauline Johnson Batiste Green peacefully departed this earthly life to be with the Lord on October 31, 2018 at the age of 96. She was born to the union of Shock Burton Johnson and Mamie Branch Burton Johnson in Brookshire, Waller County, Texas on January 19, 1922.
She attended public school in Galveston and graduated from Central High School in 1938. Pauline united with St. Luke Baptist Church at a young age and remained a faithful servant of God throughout her life. She joined Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church in 1954 and at the time of her passing was the oldest living member of the congregation.
In 1946, she married Herman Jay Batiste of Baldwin, Louisiana. They remained husband and wife for over 45 years until death parted them in 1992. They raised a family of 3 children, Herman J. Batiste, Jr., Sharon Paulette Batiste (ne McConnell) Gillins, and Theodore James Batiste. After the death of her first husband, Pauline married Thomas J. Green.
Miss Pauline, as she was affectionately called, was well known as an excellent homemaker, cook and baker. She was also a skilled seamstress. She loved life and even in her senior years maintained her fascination for parades, fireworks and gardening. Above all, she was an excellent mother to her children and a devoted grandmother.
Extraordinary was her capacity for unselfish generosity to others and was known to feed anyone who needed a meal, a value she learned from her father, Shock.
Mrs. Pauline Batiste Green is preceded in death by her mother and father, husband, son Theodore and grandson Jermyne Allen.
She will be remembered with love and appreciation by her son Herman (Neece), daughter Sharon (Curtis), daughter-in-law Bertha Allen Batiste, devoted cousins Dorothy Branch Brown and Cassie Branch (Loyce), 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 3 gr.gr. grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Homegoing services will be held on Friday, November 9 at 10 a.m. at Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 1020 – 32nd St. Public viewing will be at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 – 32nd St., on Thursday November 8, 3–6 p.m. and at Live Oak on Friday, 9–10 a.m. preceding services.
