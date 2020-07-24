Brian “BK” McMillian died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Clear Lake, Texas at the age of 46.
Brian was born on July 24, 1973 in La Marque, TX and was educated in Galveston ISD schools. After graduating from Ball High School in 1992, Brian served his country for 4 years as a Signalman in the United Stated Navy. After his duty to country was completed, Brian spent many years as a popular and enthusiastic manager who was loved and respected by all those who worked with him. Over the course of his life, Brian understood the Lord’s plan for his life. His children will remember him as a kind, loving, and devoted father who encouraged them to pursue their goals and follow their dreams.
Brian was an avid Houston sports fan. He looked forward with excitement to the beginning of every Houston Texans football and Houston Rockets basketball season. Brian loved enjoying sports with his second family, the Rambarans. Win or lost, he was Houston’s #1 fan. Aside from professional sports, his favorite sports pastime was fishing with his eldest son Devin. Although Dominick was not an avid sports fan, he and his dad loved spending hours playing all sorts of computer games and playing with their gentle giant of a pup Ra.
Brian is survived by his grandfather and hero, Randol Gilmore of San Antonio; his faithful wife and soulmate of 15 years Chelsea McMillian; the loves of his life, his children, Devin and Dominick all of Clear Lake, Texas; his loving and devoted mother, Robin Gilmore Pean and beloved aunt Rhonda Gilmore whom Brian affectionately referred to as Sissi, both of El Lago; and his brother Edward Pean III and wife Laura, of Dickinson. Brian also leaves to cherish his memory his loving uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who he was always considered family. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ruby Gilmore.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 11 o’clock am at the Scott Funeral Home, 1421 E. Hwy 6 Alvin, Texas 77511. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Brian’s life. COVID guidelines will be in place and the family is asking all to wear face covering and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the McMillian Family Fund, Bank of America Zelle @ ccotton77.cc@gmail.com. Special thanks to our family and friends who have stood with us during this difficult time.
