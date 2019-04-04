Carolyn N. Boatright, formerly a long-time resident of La Marque, Texas, passed away on March 27, 2019 at her residence at Village on the Park, Friendswood, Texas.
Carolyn was born on October 3, 1936 in Muldoon, Fayette County, Texas to Parker and Violet Nite Brown. She moved to La Marque with her parents in the early 1940s, where Carolyn attended school, graduating from La Marque High School in 1954. After graduation, she attended Southwest Texas Teachers College in San Marcos, Texas before returning to La Marque and working at Mainland Insurance. She married her husband Louis, on November 17, 1956. She was a payroll accountant at Texas City Refinery for 20 years before retiring.
She was also a member of Highlands Baptist Church, La Marque for over 50 years where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and chaired the shut-in ministry. Carolyn and Louis spent their years after retirement traveling across the country and volunteering with the Galveston Historical Foundation. Together, they chaired a home on the Galveston Historical Homes Tour each May for 19 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Louis, as well as her parents and her brother Ronald Brown.
Carolyn is survived by children Steven and Janis, Gary and Jeanie, grandchildren Ashley (Nathan), Jennifer (Brandon), and Adam, 5 great-grandchildren and a sister, Suzanne Brown.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Highlands Baptist Church, 2908 Cedar Drive, La Marque, Texas. Funeral services will follow immediately after the visitation with Pastor Jack Thompson officiating. Interment at Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster, Texas will follow after the service at the church.
Pallbearers will be Paul LaRoche, Jerry Payne, David Rac, Gehrig Boone, Adam Boatright and Nathan Gutierrez.
The family requests that memorials be made to Highlands Baptist Church, P.O. Box 68, La Marque, Texas 77568 or to a charity of one’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.