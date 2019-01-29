Mary Bee Poole, almost 103 years old, passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at her residence with the same grace with which she lived, after a short decline following a broken foot. Mary was born June 4, 1916, in Temple, Texas, to Wilhelm and Sarah Querner.
Mary worked as an RN at Scott & White from 1936 to 1953 and as a Nurse Anesthetist at Danforth in Texas City from 1954 to 1976. She has been a resident of La Marque for the past 64 years. She drove until 99 and lived on her own until her last few weeks.
She will be remembered as a woman of great resilience and unconditional love. When you left her house you felt loved and lectured in the best and most concerned, loving way. She was a feisty, strong southern lady who knew that women could stand on their own. She meant different things to different people, but touched every life she came in contact with. Her motto was to take it one day at a time and just be kind to one another. She loved her family, the color red and spent hours barefoot in her garden. Every kid was her own and she made a point to always keep up with kinfolk and friends.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; by her husbands, Martin Harrison and Vernie Poole; a daughter, Pam Harrison Gerdes; a grandson, Greg Gerdes.
She is survived by two daughters: Bess Harrison of La Marque, and Donna Harrison Schalk of Plano and “adopted daughter” Rene Kimball; Twelve grandchildren: Mark Lloyd, James Lloyd, Kelly Conway, Kenzie Conway, Molly Schalk, Benjamin Schalk, Martin Schalk, Mandy Cooper, and Phil Biondolilo, twenty one great grandchildren and almost seven great-great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 31, 2019. A service will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 1, 2019. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster, Texas.
