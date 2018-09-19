Dorothy Graugnard Anderson, 94, of Texas City passed away Friday, September 14, 2018 in Plano, Texas.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 21, 2018 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City, Texas. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 20, 2018 with rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Dorothy Anderson was born July 16, 1924 in Galveston Texas. She was a graduate of Ball High School. Dorothy retired from UTMB Galveston. She worked many years as a volunteer for St. Mary’s Hospital, UTMB, and Mainland Medical Center. She also served as President for the Auxiliary of Shriners Hospital for Children. She was a member of the St. Mary’s church choir, Catholic Daughters, St. Anthony’s altar group and the Red Hat Society. Dorothy had many hobbies: she loved crocheting, cooking, bingo and playing canasta. She was an avid Houston sports fan and especially loved the Astros and the Rockets. She enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune and loved her soap operas.
She is preceded in death by parents Adeline and Henry Graugnard, husband Walter J. Anderson, son Walter J. Anderson Jr., brothers Henry Graugnard and Ronald Graugnard, sisters Adeline Schurwon, Mary Gottschalk, Annette Hergesell and Yvonne Smith.
Dorothy is survived by brother, Milton Graugnard and sister Patricia Johns; sister in laws Elsie Graugnard and Celia Graugnard; sons Art Anderson (Linda), Lawrence Anderson (Carmen), and Milton Anderson (Lisa); daughters Patsy Heiman (Doyle), Dorothy Price (Wade), Karyn Maroney (Jeff) and Barbara Turner (Jonathan); daughter in law, Janet Anderson; 25 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephew’s, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be grandsons: Andy Anderson, Jacob Anderson, Noah Turner, Spencer Price, Samuel Price, Ryan Anderson, and David Heiman; and Godson Charles Johns.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the wonderful care givers we had for our mom over the last several years. Healthcare provider Marilyn Swaboda and the staff and workers at Village on the Park. Special thank you to Antonio for the transition to Plano, Lori Redick, Stephanie Mata, Jasmine Delgado Belbay, Marguerite Alba, Christina Tadeo, Lexi Underly, Laura Pitre, Pat Franklin, Theresa DiMassimo, Anna Claire Price and Hanna Turner. Thank you to Encompass Home Heatlh and Charla Fiaggo, Dignity Hospice Team, Dr. Korie L. Flippo, M.D., Dr. Syed A. Sarmast, M.D., Dr. Dhiraj Kotwal, M.D., Dr. Mahenaaz Haq, M.D. and CVS Pharmacist, Frannie Teame. A very special thanks to all our family and friends for the love and support and prayers they have provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Shriners Burn Hospital for Children in Galveston.
