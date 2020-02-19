Frank Anthony Emmitte, Jr., 78, passed away on Sunday February 16, 2020 losing his valiant struggle against lung cancer. He was smiling and peaceful surrounded by his children in his final days. Frank was born on September 14, 1941 in Galveston, Texas and grew up in Dickinson, Texas. As a boy, Frank enjoyed playing baseball and excelled as a teenager pitching for the Dickinson Gators. When he was a junior, Frank was recruited and signed to play professional ball for the St. Louis Cardinals. An injury his senior year in high school ended his professional baseball career.
Frank was a talented salesman and his professional life took many different turns. Growing up behind “the old store” and learning the grocery business from his father Frank Sr. and Uncle Tony, he began his professional path with Fleming Foods in grocery supply. His sales ability led him to successful careers in the oil business, metal fabricating, mobile homes and car sales. After retiring and having lived in Houston for 40 years, he moved back to Dickinson to be near family and childhood friends. His favorite past times were telling stories of his Italian heritage and colorful family members and meeting up with his friends Ernie Deats, Billy Patton and the guys at Rogers Malt Shoppe.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Rosa Pollastrini Emmitte and Frank Anthony Emmitte, Sr.; Aunt Mary Catherine Pollastrini and Uncle A.J. (Tony) Pollastrini; and his brother, Michael Emmitte. Frank is survived by his children, Gregory Scott Emmitte of Houston; Toni Emmitte Hanson and John Hanson of Angleton; Mark Anthony Emmitte and Damien Fox of Houston; Christopher Keith Emmitte and Joseph Hyser of Houston. His grandchildren Rachael Hanson Friudenberg and Thomas Friudenberg of Lake Jackson; Sarah Kristine Leija and Silvia Leija of Danbury, Texas. His brother, Donald Patrick Emmitte and sister in law Mary Anne Emmitte of Aledo, Texas; brother, Nicholas Anthony Emmitte of Flower Mound, Texas and his niece; Stacey Dawn and nephews; Michael, Kyle, David, Aaron, Jason and Ryan.
A visitation remembering Frank will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas Saturday, February 22, 2020 between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m
