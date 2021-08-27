LA MARQUE — Margaret Ruth Brunt of La Marque, Texas died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday morning, August 22, 2021 at the age of 101. She was born to Henry and Elizabeth Hesse in Jennings, Louisiana on January 3, 1920, the youngest of eleven children.
She retired from the College of the Mainland in August 1987. Prior to working at the College, she worked as a Ward Clerk at John Sealy Hospital in Galveston, a receptionist for several doctors in La Marque, and a checker at Bogatto’s Grocery in La Marque. However, her favorite job was at the College where she made many life-long friends. She also enjoyed telling people about Jesus and praying for them.
Margaret will be deeply missed by her daughter, Linda Baker, her son Dewey (Gloria) Brunt, her son Ted (Ella) Brunt, and her daughter Sylvia (Rob) Shipps. She also had eight grandchildren, Jonathan, Christopher, Brittany, Cody, Daniel, Hannah, Michael, and Emily as well as three great grandchildren, Julian, Nico, and Camden.
Per her wishes, no memorial service will be held. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. The family would like to thank Charlotte English for her loving and compassionate care of our mother.
