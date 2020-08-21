ATWOOD—
Mrs. Bessie Mae Free Parker passed from this life Saturday evening, August 15, 2020, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Born September 18, 1941 in Egypt, TX, Mrs. Parker had been a resident of Atwood for 23 years, previously of Santa Fe. Bessie attended Atwood Baptist Church where she wrote the Sunday Bulletins and oversaw the kitchen. When she was not helping at the church, she was working with her daughter, Ramona, at her pawn shop, crocheting, gardening, going out to eat or playing with her dogs. She was a devoted mother and loving grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Carl, and Lizzie Freda (Zickuhr) Howell; sister, Nelda Jean Smith; husbands, William Neal “Bill” Parker, and John A. “Buster” Free.
Survivors include her sons, Ronnie Free and wife, Sharon of Santa Fe, David Free and wife, Jessica of Kentucky; daughter, Ramona Cross and husband, Lynn of Atwood, OK; sisters, Margaret Patterson and husband, Chuck of Somerville, Edna Charanza of Alvin; close friends, Ellen McCarn, Charlene Echols; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Travis Free, Tyler Free, Christopher Free, Kevin Patterson, Larry Steinbach, and Vernon Strain.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
