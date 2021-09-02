GALVESTON —
Lee Arthur Gantt of Galveston, TX passed peacefully at the age of 85 on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Memorial Hermann Southwest in Houston, TX.
Per our father’s wishes he will be cremated with No Services. His ashes will remain with his family.
Remember him in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for your Love and Support.
