GALVESTON, TX — Gwen “Billie” Dorsett, of Round Rock, died on February 9. She was 90 years old.
Born in Houston to Willie “Memie” Kate James and Starr Montgomery, Billie grew up in Galveston in the 1930s and 1940s. She graduated from Ball High School in 1948, a member of the National Honor Society. In 1951, she married Richard D. Dorsett, an Air Force pilot. They were part of the US occupation forces in Bremerhaven, Germany, and had two children there. After Germany, Richard flew KC-97s and KC-135s for the Strategic Air Command and spent ten years in Oklahoma, where they had two more children. Richard retired from the Air Force in 1966. He went to work for Boeing in Seattle, and from there went to work for Alia, the Royal Jordanian Airline, in 1971. They moved the family to Amman, a city they came to love, and lived there for ten years. While in Jordan, Billie toured Europe, the Middle East, and the Far East. She treasured these experiences. After retirement, Billie and Richard returned to Galveston. She faced—and beat—three major cancers.
Through the years, Gwen enjoyed antiquing, quilting, sewing, painting, bridge, reading newspapers and magazines, watching old movies, collecting memorabilia (Lana Turner!), participating in social groups, and talking to friends on the phone.
Billie is preceded in death by Richard. A proud homemaker, she is survived by her children, Richard Jr., Linda, Laurie, and Robert. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren (Russell, Kate, Issa, Afif, Tara, Richard, and Thomas) and eight great-grandchildren (Evangeline, Elias, Reeves, Campbell, Callie, Charlie, Aiden, Zoey, and Nova).
Per her wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association, American Humane Society, or the American Cancer Society.
