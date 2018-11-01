Senie Katherine Cherry, 90, passed away in La Marque Texas on October 30, 2018. She was born December 14, 1927 in Abbeyville, Alabama to parents Albert and Emma Katherine Hunt.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kelly Clayton Cherry in 2012, and granddaughter Kellee Nicole Cherry in 2010.
Katherine put God first in her life and was a member of College View Baptist Church in Texas City, Texas for over sixteen years.
She enjoyed having family gatherings, especially holidays, and spending many happy times with family and friends. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her home was always welcome to everyone. She and her husband Kelly really enjoyed having friends over and playing “42” dominoes.
Survivors include her sons, Walt Clayton Cherry, and Don Cherry; grandchildren, Mandy Cherry, Natalie Clark, and Ashley Cherry; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 2, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral in Dickinson, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, with interment following at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Noah Cherry, James Ladd Kelemen, Jonathan Skains, Bubba Cox, Randy Stovich, and Dwayne Hughes will serve as pallbearers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.