Glen Shifflett, 83, of Dickinson passed away on Sunday, July 15, 2018. He was born November 5, 1934 in Bristow, Oklahoma to Edgar and Mary Shifflett.
Glen was a very proud Veteran serving in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He loved working on his 1948 Coup, playing cards and enjoyed spending time with his family and children.
He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Diana Shifflett, sons Darrell Shifflett and Michael Shifflett, grandson Dylan Young, his six brothers and one sister.
Glen is survived by his wife of 62 years, Irene Shifflett, daughters Mary Ann Mason (Mike) and Deana Wooley (Robert), sister, Irene Crisp, his six grandchildren: Lacey Wooley, Jenna Cooper, Bailey Wooley, Stephen Sudela, Taylor Noack and Kameron Noack, four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be on Sunday, July, 22, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 23, 2018 at Crowder Funeral Home.
