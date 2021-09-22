ALVIN — Gary Wade McKeown, age 61 of Alvin, Texas passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at UTMB Hospital in Angleton, Texas. Gary was born February 12, 1960 in Texas City, Texas and was a resident of Alvin since 2000. He graduated from Texas City High School and proudly served his country in the1/505 82nd Airborne of the United States Army.
Gary's first love was his family. He enjoyed the time he spent coaching Alvin Little League where he made lasting impacts on young men, and made lifelong friends with other parents in the process. He was an avid knife craftsman, and those fortunate enough to receive one of his knives are truly blessed. His arrow making skills were unsurpassed. His compassion for animals, especially strays, can be witnessed by the many paws, claws, hooves and webbed feet in and around his home.
He is preceded in death by his father Billy Glen (Mac) McKeown, and nephew Christopher McKeown.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Danna Eames McKeown; son, Adam McKeown; mother, Deanie McKeown; sister, Lori McKeown; brother, Mark (Randy) McKeown; niece, Taylor McKeown, and brother Ray Huffman along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Serving as pallbearers are Travis Roome, Ricky Roome, Stephen Cragun, Jim O'Caroll, Tommy Lisano, and Nathan Manning.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Friday, September 24, 2021 at Scott Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Scott Funeral Home with graveside service to be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Oaklawn Memorial Park Cemetery in El Campo, Texas.
