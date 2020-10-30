GALVESTON — James Cage Cantrell, Jr. was a surprise birthday present to his mother on March 10, 1946, following four minutes behind the birth of his sister. Ft. Worth, TX was his place of birth; from Galveston, TX Jim was called home to heaven on October 15, 2020.
Jim graduated from Castleberry High School in Ft. Worth in 1964. Jim received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas Tech University. Then, off to Australia! Jim lived in Australia and New Guinea and, upon returning to Texas in 1978, decided to make Galveston his home. He earned a Master of Science degree from The University of Houston at Clear Lake City and then became a Licensed Professional Counselor, certified by the Texas State Board of Examiners of Professional Counselors.
Jim began teaching and then a counselor at O’Connell High School in Galveston. Jim went to Texas City High School as a counselor before being transferred to Northside Elementary School in Texas City. He retired in December 2005. Jim remembered so very many of his students and would often comment to those around him that “He/She was my student!” He was proud of each one. His fellow educators were friends as well as colleagues.
One of Jim’s passions was genealogy. Some of the organizations he belonged to were The Sons of the Republic of Texas, The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, The Jamestowne Society, Aztec Club, The Society of the Descendants of Henry Wolcott, The Welcome Society of Pennsylvania, and The Carter Society.
Another interest of Jim’s was travel. Besides regular trips to Tennessee, he made many trips to eastern states to fuel his genealogy interests. His Christmas letters would tell of his most recent adventures...Mexico, Russia, Spain, Italy, Panama Canal, and on and on.
Most of all, Jim loved Galveston! He was an active citizen of the island. He especially enjoyed his neighbors and their block parties. He was member of the East End Historical District Association where he was often a docent on the Christmas Homes Tousr, participated in the Fall Garden Tours, and helped in Alderdice Park. He enjoyed performances at the Opera House and the theater-in-the-park. He has a great stash of Mardi Gras beads! Jim served his Lord at First Presbyterian Church, Galveston.
The family is grateful to Dr. Deanda and Dr. Karnath and their staffs and Dr. Shaw and the staff in the SICU at UTMB for their professionalism and kindness.
Preceding Jim in death are his parents, James Cage Cantrell, Sr. and Frances Duncan Cantrell, and his nephew Jason Eric Bullard.
Family celebrating his life and cherishing his memory are his sister and her husband, Judy (Jim) Bullard, his niece Jennifer Bullard and his great-nephew, Jackson Cage Bullard, all of Lubbock, uncle and cousins in Tennessee and cousins in Texas. Also remembering Jim are neighbors, co-workers, and friends who made his life so full.
Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 6th in the foyer of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 Tremont, Galveston, TX. A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the auditorium. Online obituary is available at carnesbrothers.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim’s name to the East End Historical District Association, P.O. Box 2424, Galveston, TX 77553.
