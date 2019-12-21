GALVESTON—Maria A. Perez age 90 of Pasadena passed away Wednesday October 27, 2019 at HCA Hospital in Pasadena. Funeral Mass is 1:00pm Monday December 23, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. The family will receive visitors beginning at 9:00am Monday at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Maria was born June 18, 1929 in Donna, Texas to Jose Roque and Refugia Sosa Roque. She was preceded in death by her son Rudy Garza. Survivors include daughters Dalia McBeth and Ginny Long ( James); sons Gilbert Garza, Henry Garza (Gina) and Hector Garza (Michelle) ; grandson Cody Wayne Garza; brother Joe Sosa; numerous other relatives and friends.
