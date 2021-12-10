AUSTIN — Helen Edge Lozano passed away naturally and peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. She was 98 years old.
She was a resident of Stonebridge Health Center in Austin for the last 2 years. She was dearly loved there by both residents and staff, as she roamed around in her wheelchair, using her feet to propel her around.
She was born on July 7, 1923 in San Benito, Texas. Her family then moved to Galveston where she grew up with her 4 siblings and it was in Galveston where she met Timothy (Tim) R. Lozano. Since Tim was in the service, Helen traveled to Tacoma, Washington where they married in a civil ceremony, but they eventually married in the church at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Galveston.
She and Tim moved to San Antonio where they raised their family and lived there for many years. Helen was very active in the children’s school, working with the Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco. It was in San Antonio where she began working in civil service at Kelly Air Force Base. They eventually moved back to Galveston, and she continued her work in Civil Service earning the respect of all her co-workers. She received many awards for her work there until her retirement. In her retirement, she attended aerobic classes, and volunteered at L. A. Morgan and Parker Elementary schools in Galveston to help those children who needed help with reading. She treasured her grandchildren, and participated in their school activities as well. She taught herself to sew, and Christmas pajamas were treasured by the whole family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Timothy R. Lozano, Infant son, David Hector, and son, Timo Lozano. She leaves behind 1 sister, Marion Gonzales of Galveston, 1 sister in law, Adele Garcia of Galveston, children, Pamela Lozano Cox,(James) from Venus, Tx., Marion Ektefaei (Ebby) of Galveston, and Mark A. Lozano (Holly) of Austin, Tx. Surviving grandchildren are Zahrah Ektefaei Wattier (Jason) from Galveston, Timothy Ektefaei (Becky) of Dallas, Tx. Elizabeth Ektefaei and Hannah Ektefaei both of New York City; Marcia Lozano Frost (Jeremy), Mark Lozano Jr. (Andrea), Josh Clements (Randi) and Matthew Lozano all from Austin, Alejandro V Lozano of Madrid Spain, and Mikhael Lozano of Israel. She is also leaving behind 9 precious great grand-children and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Visitation will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral home on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2128 Broadway, Galveston, Tx. from 5:00PM-6:30 with a Rosary at 6:30P.M., with Deacon John Carrillo officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00A.M. on Monday, December 13, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1010 35th Street, Galveston, Tx., with Father Jude Ezuma officiating, assisted by Deacon John Carrillo. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery, Galveston, Tx. A reception will follow the burial at St. Patrick’s Parish Hall.
Pallbearers will be Timothy Ektefaei, Jason Wattier, Jeremy Frost, Mark Lozano Jr., Josh Clements and Matthew Lozano.
