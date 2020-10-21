Richard Eugene Ishmael, 83, of Texas City, Texas passed away unexpectedly at his home on October 14, 2020.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed. Richard retired early from Union Carbide and always enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a devoted member of the Lions Club and served as a Past District Governor for Region 2 S-4.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn. He is survived by his two brothers, Thomas Ishmael and wife Lydia, Donald Ishmael and wife Mary Lou; his three daughters, Kim Gripp, Leslie Reeves, Jeri Ishmael and husband Ronny Reegan; four grandchildren, Bryan Gripp and wife Cara, Brandy McRae and husband Nathan, Roger Allen Reeves, and Richard Reeves; five great-grandchildren Bryson, Bentley, Brody, Carson, and Evelyn; and a host of nieces and nephews. Special friends: David and Jana Boswell, neighbors of 17th Street, Rigo’s Coffee Club, Monsanto group, members of VFW and American Legion Post 89, as well as many others.
A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday October 23, 2020 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City with Bishop Herrin presiding. Visitation will be an hour prior from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Texas Lions Camp, Kerrville, Texas.
