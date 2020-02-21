Eunice Hill, 95, of Texas City, TX passed away peacefully February 17, 2020. She was born on January 24, 1925.
Funeral services will be at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home, 6900 Lawndale Ave., Houston, TX on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2 p.m., visitation from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service.
For more information and to read the full obituary, go to: www.forestparklawndalefh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.