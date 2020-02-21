Eunice Hill

Eunice Hill, 95, of Texas City, TX passed away peacefully February 17, 2020. She was born on January 24, 1925.

Funeral services will be at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home, 6900 Lawndale Ave., Houston, TX on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2 p.m., visitation from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service.

For more information and to read the full obituary, go to: www.forestparklawndalefh.com

