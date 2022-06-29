HOUSTON, TX — Glenna Landry passed away in Houston, Texas, on June 26, 2022, with her family by her side. Glenna was born in Ben Hur, Virginia, on August 13, 1938, to Mac and Elizabeth Eldridge. Glenna was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Wayne Eldridge and Kermit Eldridge. She is survived by her husband of fifty-two years, Colonel Larry J. Landry, US Army Retired, one son, Joe Landry and one grandson, Aiden Landry, all of Houston, Texas.
Glenna attended schools in Lee County Virginia and graduated from Lincoln Memorial University in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree in History. After graduation, Glenna pursued a long teaching career that took her to many places in the United States and foreign countries. She was very proud to have taught school on three different continents. It was while teaching in Newport News, Virginia, that she met the love of her life in 1967, then US Army Major Larry J. Landry who was stationed at Fort Eustis, Virginia. Upon completion of Larry's second tour in Vietnam, Glenna and Larry were married on September 9, 1969, in Newport News, Virginia. Glenna accompanied her husband to many locations as he continued his military career, and she pursued teaching. She took time away from teaching to welcome their baby boy, Joey Landry in 1974. Glenna's teaching career lasted over twenty-five years. Larry accepted a job position with a large engineering and construction firm in Houston, Texas, where she spent the rest of her life. Besides teaching, Glenna loved to travel and visited many countries.
Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 5:00pm until 9:00pm and will resume at 9:00am on July 1, 2022, at St. Jules Catholic Church in Belle Rose, Louisiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
