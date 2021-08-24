TEXAS CITY — Dan Clarence Agee, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home.
AUSTIN — Mark Anthony Britan, age 54, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home.
