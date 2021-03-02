PALENSTINE — Donald Marvin Bolton, 90 of Palestine passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021. He was born July 1, 1930 to Walter and Helen Bolton in Galveston, Texas.
Donald began his career with Southern Select, Triple X Root Beer and retired with Falstaff Brewery. He was a Real Estate Broker and owner of Bolton Construction. Don was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock.
He enjoyed fishing, dancing, bowling and making his famous pralines. Don especially enjoyed time with his very large family and friends and he was always ready to help anyone that needed him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Henry Bolton and Helen Frances Bolton, wife Lynda Gayle McDowell, son Roy Henry Bolton, brothers; Walter Bolton and Freddie Bolton. He is survived by his children; Don Bolton Jr., Lynn Bender, Patsy Padon-Forester, Thomas Bolton and his step-children; Angie Ellis and David McDowell. He is also survived by three brothers, Virgil, James and Richard, two sisters, Gloria Garza and Kay Lohec, 17 grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 12 step great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren and his many nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation will be on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. Funeral Service will be at 11:00am on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock with Father David Harris officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock. Pallbearers will be Sonny Tunstall, Cort Padon, Greg Bolton, Dane Bolton, Troy Bolton and Joe Allen Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bob Shattuck and Bobby Walker.
In Lieu of flowers, please donate to (Kidney Foundation) or charity of your choice.
