Edward Wayne Norman

LA MARQUE —

Edward Wayne Norman, 65, departed this life on December 21, 2020, at UTMB League City.

The Norman family invites you to join them as they celebrate his life on Wednesday December 30, 220, at West Point Baptist Church, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM followed by service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Kerry W. Tillmon officiating. Burial will follow at VA Houston National Cemetery in Houston, TX. CDC guideline of Mask and Social Distancing is required.

He is survived by his wife Louella Norman; parents, Cleveland and Elna Norman; two children; four grandchildren, one brothers, three sisters; a host of nieces nephews, cousins and friends.

Read his full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com

