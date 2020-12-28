LA MARQUE —
Edward Wayne Norman, 65, departed this life on December 21, 2020, at UTMB League City.
The Norman family invites you to join them as they celebrate his life on Wednesday December 30, 220, at West Point Baptist Church, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM followed by service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Kerry W. Tillmon officiating. Burial will follow at VA Houston National Cemetery in Houston, TX. CDC guideline of Mask and Social Distancing is required.
He is survived by his wife Louella Norman; parents, Cleveland and Elna Norman; two children; four grandchildren, one brothers, three sisters; a host of nieces nephews, cousins and friends.
Read his full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.