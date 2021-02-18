Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph..
February 18, 2021
SANTA FE —
Winston Thomas Adams, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home.
(0) comments
