In loving memory of Jenny Lee Wallace 70, passed away May 31, 2020.
She is remembered by her husband Mike Wallace, her daughters Penny Avery, Anna Moore, son Shawn Avery, 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Jenny fought a courageous battle will cancer.
A Celebration of Life will be held June 6,2020 @2pm. Location: 1913 16th Ave N. in Texas City
