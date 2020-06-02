Jenny Lee Wallace

In loving memory of Jenny Lee Wallace 70, passed away May 31, 2020.

She is remembered by her husband Mike Wallace, her daughters Penny Avery, Anna Moore, son Shawn Avery, 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Jenny fought a courageous battle will cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 6,2020 @2pm. Location: 1913 16th Ave N. in Texas City

