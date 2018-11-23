Darlene Marie Scurlock Estrada, age 49, entered in to heaven peacefully on Saturday morning November 17, 2018 in Texas City at the home of her companion of many years Michael Douglas with her sister Deborah Gilbreath, her Brother James Scurlock Jr. and her beloved dog Rascal.
She lost her battle with stage 4 colon cancer after 3 years and leaves to share her memories with her companion of many years Michael Douglas, her children Roxanne Scurlock, Jeffery and Patsy Reynolds and Samuel Koridon, along with her sisters Deborah Gilbreath, Annette Perkins, Kari Richter and her brother James Scurlock Jr. with many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
She is preceded in death by her father James Marvin Scurlock Sr. and her mother Patsy Scurlock.
Darlene was born September 29, 1969 in Galveston Texas. She resided in Dickinson Texas most of her life.
Dalene was the most loving and caring person she would always do whatever she could to help those in need. She will be missed. May she rest in peace.
