Artie Cupples Balsam

Artie (Lou) Cupples Balsam, 98, long time resident of Galveston Texas, passed away March 20, 2019.
Lou left to be with the love of her life, her husband, Felix Balsam, who passed in 2016.
She had the sand between her toes and loved the island but needed to be with him.
She is survived and missed by her family.
A private memorial will be held to celebrate their lives on earth and now together forever.
