Fortunato (Nato) E. Garza, 88, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Hope Garza and they shared 55 years of marriage together.
Born in Victoria, TX he was the son of Francisco and Refugia Garza. Fortunato enlisted in the army in 1949 at the age of 18 years old and trained as a medical technician at the medical field service school at Fort Sam Houston. He served his country for 3 years, two of those were spent overseas in Germany, where he was awarded the “Army of Occupation Medal.” He was honorably discharged from the army in 1952.
Fortunato enjoyed gardening in his backyard, playing pool with his friends, shelling pecans and making homemade salsa for his family and friends. He has a great sense of humor, but most of his joy came from spending time with his grandchildren, teaching them card tricks and spending time with his family with his unconditional love.
He is survived by his wife, Esperanza (Hope) Garza; daughter, Tricia Garza; stepdaughters and spouses, Sylvia and Raymond Contreras, Sarah and Davon Alexander; stepson, Johnny and Linda Camacho and their children. Grandchildren, Haleigh Mosley, Chey Gonzalez, Miranda Gonzales and Bryce Waggoner. Brother, Joseph Garza; sister, Margaret Solis, and beloved grand pets.
He is preceded in death by brothers, Frank, Paul, Rafael and Marcus Garza. Sisters, Beatrice De Los Santos, Dorothy Valdez and Jesusa Flores. His son, Patrick James Garza, Stepson James Camacho; and step grandsons, John Camacho Jr., Jason Camacho and Anthony Camacho.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. and a rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home, located at 3100 Gulf Freeway.
There will be a second visitation held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with a church service at 2:00 p.m. located at Queen of Peace Catholic Church located at 1224 Cedar Drive, La Marque, Texas 77568.
