William Thomas Heuman, Sr.

GALVESTON — Bill Heuman, born December 18, 1926, on Galveston Island, peacefully passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, prior to his 94th birthday. As our Dad said over and over, he had a great, long life. He was the youngest of seven children, born to Charles Howard and Edith Cordray Heuman. His 18th birthday marked his enlisting in the Navy to serve on the USS Intrepid in the Pacific. He married December 8, 1950 the love of his life, Mildred Cecilia Puckett. He worked at Amoco refinery lab for 42 years, and during this time they raised four children. Mom and Dad were frequent travelers and avid bicycle riders. Never a summer went by without a family vacation or two; usually a camping trip and visit to Six Flags. Mom and Dad could readily be seen on a tandem bicycle which they rode for decades on the seawall.
Bill is predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Mildred, and an infant son. He is survived by his remaining sibling, Ethel Mais, who turned 100 this past August, his daughters Kathryn Heuman Parke, Shirley Morris and husband Peter, Phyllis Kane and husband Jay and his son Bill Heuman, Jr. and wife Kamela, as well as the Heuman clan of twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren with two more on the way.
