Carlos “Jiggy” Alcazar III
GALVESTON—Carlos “Jiggy” Alcazar III, age 68, passed away at his residence surrounding by his loving family on Saturday, December 15, 2018 . Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Edward Larry Corcoran
TEXAS CITY—Edward Larry Corcoran, known to friends and family as Larry, of Texas City, Texas passed away peacefully Sunday, December 16, 2018 at the age of 71. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
Jack Kelly
HITCHCOCK—Jack Kelly, age 71, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018 at his residence. Arrangements are under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
